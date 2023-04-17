Angola: Luanda’s real estate sector focuses on the middle class

The real estate sector of the Angolan capital has entered a new phase favorable to the middle class: with the financing difficulties of the banks, real estate developers are once again betting on condominiums, but this time in areas more suitable for Angolan wallets. This was revealed by a report conducted by the Angolan portal Expansao, which notes that the construction of new condominiums in Luanda is gaining ground after a period of stagnation and developers are now betting on construction in cheaper neighborhoods such as Via Expressa, Camama or Cacuaco, more affordable for the Angolans.

According to investors, safety is one of the main reasons to invest in the construction of these condominiums, after a less favorable period due to some unfinished projects. “We bet on condominiums for security reasons. People want to be happy in their homes. And the best way to achieve this goal is through these projects, which also guarantee a little comfort for the inhabitants,” said Linda Liu, representative of a construction company, to Expansão.

Areas such as Camama, Via Expressa or Cacuaco were chosen for the new buildings, after the “el dorado” which was the more expensive area of ​​Talatona. “Orlando Residencial is our first bet and we plan to build 5 more condominiums in this area of ​​Kilamba. With T3 and T4 properties”, said the entrepreneur, who adds that the six new projects entrusted to her in Luanda are guaranteed with private financing, based on a Chinese investment fund.

Also on the freeway is advertised the Esperanza condominium, from a national builder, which promises to deliver its first homes this year. “The first houses will begin to be delivered in September,” said Aurélio Bernardo, general manager of this project. “We know that many families work downtown. And on weekends they want to rest and feel safe,” he explained.

Instead in Camama, it is the Viver condominium that is under construction: it will be intended for people who, not having “millions”, can live in condominiums, say the project promoters: “Here we will have T3 apartments and even villas”, explained one of They.

The promoters guarantee that the prices of their properties are far from those practiced a few years ago, because the market has changed. The focus now is on catering to the middle class. “The sale price of our villas ranges from $190,000 to $260,000 and can be paid in stages, with 10% of the value paid at the start of the project,” previewed Linda Liu. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

