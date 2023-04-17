Exchange of blows between Liren and Jan Nepomnyashchi

The open exchange of blows between the two World Cup duelists Ding Liren and Jan Nepomnjaschtschi brings a spectacle that has not been the case for decades. You didn’t expect that.

Ding Liren wins Sunday’s World Cup after losing the day before. Grigory Sysoev / Imago

The “death of a draw” in chess has often been conjured up. The World Championship fights in 2016 and 2018 in particular fueled fears that in classic games with long periods of time the technology of the world‘s best is so mature that all matches would almost inevitably end in a draw – at that time 22 of 24 games ended in a draw.