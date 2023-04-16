When Xu Qin visited the “4.15” National Security Education Day Exhibition and carried out on-site teaching activities, he emphasized firmly establishing an overall national security concept and ensuring a new development pattern with a new security pattern. Liang Huiling, Lan Shaomin, and Wang Zhijun participated in the event

When Xu Qin visited the “4.15” National Security Education Day exhibition and carried out on-site teaching activities, he emphasized that

News from our newspaper on the 15th (Reporter Li Guoyu) The 15th is the eighth national security education day for the whole people. Xu Qin, Liang Huiling, Lan Shaomin, Wang Zhijun and other provincial leaders who are participating in the provincial leading cadres’ study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the theme education class went to Provincial National Security and Confidentiality Warning Education Base, visited the “4.15” National Security Education Day exhibition and carried out on-site teaching activities. Xu Qin emphasized that it is necessary to combine the thematic education work deployment, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on national security, firmly establish an overall national security concept, better coordinate development and security, and resolutely shoulder the major political tasks of maintaining the country’s “five major security” Responsibility, build a strong northern barrier to safeguard national security, and make Longjiang contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Xu Qin and others came to the provincial national security and confidentiality warning education base, carefully watched the exhibition, listened to the explanation, and asked about the situation from time to time. He pointed out that national security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and social stability is the prerequisite for national prosperity. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has grasped national security issues deeply with his overall strategic thinking and broad world vision, and creatively put forward an overall national security concept, which has pointed out the direction for national security work in the new era and provided basically followed. Leaders and cadres at all levels in various departments and departments in the province must improve their political positions, keep in mind the “two overall situations”, keep in mind the “big country”, deeply understand the rich connotations and practical requirements of the overall national security concept, establish a strong sense of crisis, and strengthen responsibility. , resolutely implement the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee on national security, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions. We must insist on equal emphasis on development and security, maintain national security throughout the entire process of revitalization and development, fully implement the “National Security Law”, “Secrecy Law” and other laws and regulations, strengthen bottom-line thinking, improve awareness of prevention, and play first moves and fight well. Take the initiative to fight, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and challenges, and resolutely safeguard political security, economic security, social security, and people’s security. It is necessary to strengthen national security education, do a good job in the construction of various national security education bases at all levels, use the National Security Education Day for the whole people as the carrier, carry out extensive and diverse publicity and education activities, enhance the national security awareness and confidentiality awareness of the whole people, and create an environment for maintaining national security. Strong atmosphere. We must uphold the Party’s absolute leadership over national security work, strictly implement the national security work responsibility system of party committees (party groups) at all levels, further improve national security risk research and judgment, prevention and control coordination, prevention and resolution mechanisms, and carry out in-depth capacity building to create high-quality national security. team and build a strong work system for maintaining national security.

The theme of this year’s National Security Education Day for All is “Implementing the overall national security concept, enhancing the national security awareness and quality of the whole people, and consolidating the social foundation for a new development pattern with a new security pattern.” On the 15th, the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the Provincial Commission for Disciplinary Inspection, the Provincial Court, the Provincial Procuratorate, the Provincial Military Region and other organs and all parts of the province carried out national security education day theme exhibitions, multi-dimensional , Publicize national security knowledge in a panoramic manner, improve the national security awareness of the whole society, and promote the formation of a national security work pattern involving the participation of the whole people.