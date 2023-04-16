New technologies, the domestic robot that controls the newborn arrives

Even Owlet (169 euros) offers a webcam designed specifically to monitor newborns even if it does not have a monitor.

The room control phase therefore passes through an app to be downloaded on the smartphone, iOS or Android, from which the company’s other accessories can also be managed. Like the smart sock, a sock that records the heart rate and the oxygen level in the blood. In the world, about 15 million preterm babies are born every year, a number that, in Italy, is close to 40,000, or 7% of births.

In some cases, these children need a period of observation and support in neonatal intensive care, where a parameter monitored is that of the level of oxygen in the blood, the much feared SpO2, also cleared through customs by the pandemic given that low levels can be associated with a lung infection. Being able to check the progress of this metric, if necessary, at home, represents a further benefit for serenity within the home.

At the Consumer Electronic Show last January in Las Vegas, the Chinese Enabot unveiled the new generation of Ebo X (in pre-order at 560 euros), a small-sized domestic robot. Slightly larger than a tennis ball, Ebo’s family is both a means of controlling what is happening in the various rooms of the house and for entertaining the children.

Ebo X has two wheels with which it can move but also a 4K camera to film the environments and record photos and videos. The microphone can recognize the baby’s crying, autonomously starting a video call with the paired smartphones, using the wifi to which the robot is connected. Like previous generations, Ebo X has a menu dedicated to fun, with which it imitates the sounds and movements of animals to facilitate play and learning.