On September 24, Governor Zhao Yide investigated the construction of major transportation projects in Xi’an and presided over a special meeting to study and solve relevant problems and arrange the next steps. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on transportation work and the important instructions of his important speeches to visit Shaanxi, earnestly implement the annual deployment requirements for high-quality project construction, and make every effort to promote the construction of major transportation projects in our province. Provide strong support for the broader economic market and the realization of high-quality development in Shaanxi. Vice Governor Xu Datong attended the meeting.

At the special meeting, Zhao Yide pointed out after affirming the achievements of our province’s transportation infrastructure construction that the current transportation infrastructure construction is in a period of important strategic opportunities. All localities and relevant departments should make greater efforts to strengthen forward-looking planning, according to the “Outline for Building a Strong Transportation Country” and our province’s plan for a strong transportation province, centering on major national strategies, construction of high-quality comprehensive three-dimensional transportation networks, and pilot projects for a strong transportation country. Accelerate the planning of reserve projects, establish a key project library that “can be implemented in the near future, have reserves in the long term, and can be rolled over regularly” to ensure that major projects in the transportation field continue to be effective. It is necessary to make greater efforts to promote the project at a fast pace, seize the golden period of construction, reverse the construction period, and fight on wall charts, accelerate the promotion of major projects such as civil aviation, railways, and highways, strive to create more physical workload, and ensure the completion of comprehensive transportation investment throughout the year. Task. It is necessary to make greater efforts to strengthen the guarantee of elements, adhere to the result orientation, strengthen the scheduling of special classes, dynamically sort out the preliminary approval items of major transportation projects and the list of difficult and blocked points, increase multi-channel financing, do everything possible to solve problems, improve efficiency, and promote comprehensive project construction Accelerate. It is necessary to make greater efforts to ensure intrinsic safety, adhere to safety first and quality first, and promote the standardization of management systems, site construction, construction technology, and process control to ensure project construction safety, ecological environment safety, and social stability and safety. It is necessary to make greater efforts to implement the responsibility mechanism in detail, further strengthen overall coordination, improve the working mechanism, and consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, so as to achieve provincial and municipal coordination, departmental linkage, and top-to-bottom connection, and strive to form a strong synergy to promote project construction.

Before the meeting, Zhao Yide came to the project site of the south section of Xi’an Outer Ring Expressway, which is about to open to traffic, to learn more about the construction and completion of the project. It is reported that the main line of the southern section of the Outer Ring Expressway has a total length of 70.16 kilometers, two-way six-lane, and a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

At the meeting, persons in charge of Shaanxi Traffic Control Group, Shaanxi Rail Transit Group, Western Airport Group, relevant provincial departments and Xi’an City delivered speeches.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, heads of relevant provincial departments and related enterprises participated in the event.(Reporter: Mu Jialiang)