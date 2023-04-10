Everyone has their perversions. We are irresistibly attracted by the newspaper headlines on the fantastic and sci-fi world of the “Third Pole” (so called because it ranks sixth in the polls and fifth in the polls), populated by superheroes fantasy born from the genius of the new cartoonists: the “behind the scenes”. One of Republic informs (so to speak) that “the centrist galaxy is moving and looking to Renzi and Crosetto”. It seems to see it, the centrist galaxy (whatever that means) that in a scene at Star Wars it rotates slowly on itself and pins the infrared laser sights on the waist of Bomba and Cicciobomba. What a person or a normal galaxy would do with two beings so useless, that they wouldn’t get an extra vote even if the leaders of all the other parties died with B, it is not known: unless they want to have a laugh . But Rep assures that the two are even “Stars of centrism”, or centers of astrism. They even have “in common a direct line with Prime Minister Meloni”. Wow.

The nation as a whole – just listen in bars, on buses and in the subway – is torn apart by heated debates on the future of the fairytale kingdom called “Centre” after the eventual departure of B.. Especially since he read on Rep that “Renato Schifani made a phone call”. How to whom? To Renzi: “There are many centrists and moderates who press and compel him to really get back on the field and become the frontman which is missing to make the phoenix reborn, the new DC that rises again”. And while he “throws messages of great openness” (we don’t know to whom, for what, of what, but it doesn’t matter), another protected species, “the centrists inside the League and in Noi’s front with Italy” (assuming they exist in nature) they think of something else “frontman ideal”: Crosetto, who has more weapons than votes, but is one of Meloni’s “centrist tailors”. That, with all the troubles he has, he also wants to “govern any moderate construction sites” (not one, many), now that vultures hovering over Cainano’s bedside hoping to divide up his remains. Rep mentions the names of other well-known crowd pullers, from Tabacci to Fioroni, from Carfagna to Gelmini, from Raffaele Lombardo to the Gianni Letta-Angelino Jolie Alfano duo, who the other day “were sitting together discussing the figure of Maria Romana De Gasperi ”: practically a seance. But there is no tripe for cats: Renzi and Crosetto, since the galaxy has set its sights on them, are in pole, in fact “in these hours their phones are very hot”. It was feared a trojan, then it turned out that they couldn’t find the third for trumps without the two of cups. As for the centrist galaxy ready to inherit the famous and uninhabited “moderate prairie”, it was nothing but a white hole: that is, a dead black hole.