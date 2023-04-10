04/09/2023 – 07:14 p.m



Final time in the Handball Cup!

The Final Four for the Cup Handball-Bundesliga will take place on April 15th and 16th, 2023 – for the first time in Cologne. After 29 years in Hamburg, the title will now be played in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena. The teams can expect an impressive backdrop of almost 20,000 spectators in the cathedral city. Here you will find all important information about the tournament.

“The people of Cologne are enthusiastic about sports and, as is well known, handball. This also applies to the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia,” says HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann. “On two days of competition we offer the fans four handball games at an absolute world class level, breathtaking and exciting, plus great athletes to touch and a supporting program that entertains and focuses on our fascinating sport and its fans.”

The final of the EHF Champions League will also be played in the Lanxess Arena Cologne.

Which teams play for the cup?

The four remaining teams of the current 2022/23 cup competition will compete against each other in two semi-finals on Saturday, as well as in the match for 3rd place and in the final for the DHB Cup on Sunday. The teams are SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, SC Magdeburg and TBV Lemgo Lippe.

This is the schedule

Saturday, April 15, 2023

2:10 p.m.: Arena opens

4:10 p.m .: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs. Rhein-Neckar Löwen

7 p.m.: SC Magdeburg vs. TBV Lemgo Lippe

Sunday, April 16, 2023

10:45 a.m.: Arena opens

12:45 p.m.: Match for 3rd place

3:40 p.m .: Final for the DHB Cup 2023

Then: award ceremony

Where is the cup tournament on TV and stream?

ARD broadcasts the first semi-final between Flensburg and the Löwen live on free TV from 4:10 p.m. The second semi-final between SC Magdeburg and Lemgo is running at Pay-TV-Sender Sky (Advertisement). The final will be broadcast live by both ARD and Sky. Handball fans can follow the game for third place in the live stream on Sportschau.de.