Technology

As the design of smart phones is becoming more and more sophisticated, it is common to hear about accidental damage. Many mobile phone brands have announced that they will provide accident insurance for mobile phones, but they often only provide additional insurance from official channels; well-known mobile phone chain channels in Taiwan The brand Landtop Netcom announced that it has cooperated with the multinational insurance technology unicorn bolttech to launch the exclusive Landtop Care+ mobile phone insurance service for Landtop Netcom customers, providing additional coverage for accidents including damage, theft, etc., with a minimum of 800 yuan and a maximum insurance period of 23 months , to reduce the repair costs that consumers need to bear after encountering an accident.

▲ Service mode of Landtop Care+

Landtop Care+ includes machine damage such as broken screen, accident and water damage, as well as accidents including robbery, robbery or theft loss, providing up to NT$7,000 in embezzlement compensation and explosion loss, and up to 3 free original factory repairs and repairs in a year Replacement of partial deductible.

