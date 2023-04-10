Home Entertainment Super Mario Bros. movie tops North American box office
Entertainment

Super Mario Bros. movie tops North American box office

by admin
Super Mario Bros. movie tops North American box office

The animated feature earned an estimated $146.4 million over Easter weekend and $204.6 million in its first five days, Exhibitor Relations said today. The NACA added that the film “will easily be the top-grossing movie of 2023.”

The North American box office ranked second at the weekend was “John Wick: Chapter 4” starring Keanu Reeves, with a box office of 14.6 million US dollars, which was 1/10 of “Super Mario Bros.” .

In third place was last weekend’s top film, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine, with $14.5 million.

The new film “AIR” about Nike’s development of Michael Jordan’s “Air Jordan” basketball shoe series ranked fourth with a box office of US$14.46 million.

In fifth place was the horror flick “Scream VI” with $3.3 million.

Ranked 6th to 10th are: “His Only Son” (His Only Son), $3.3 million; “Gold Medal Fighter 3” (Creed III), $2.8 million; “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods” (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), $1.6 million; “Paint”, $750,000; “A Thousand and One Nights,” $600,000.

© 2023 AFP

See also  Sagittarius' wealth luck in 2023 is particularly prosperous_Change_Aspects_Physical

You may also like

The coolest high ropes courses in Austria

Morena Baccarin Openly Responds to Deadpool 3

2023/3/31 – Playing a subtle theme. New music...

The reason Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke...

UNINTERRUPTED x Nike LeBron 20 Latest Joint Shoes...

Eleni Drake Releases ‘Rookie’ | Niche Music

“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project started!The...

Multichannel Digital Campaign – Efforts to Support the...

The countdown to the grand opening of Oriental...

Participate in an event that is conscious of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy