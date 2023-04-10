The animated feature earned an estimated $146.4 million over Easter weekend and $204.6 million in its first five days, Exhibitor Relations said today. The NACA added that the film “will easily be the top-grossing movie of 2023.”

The North American box office ranked second at the weekend was “John Wick: Chapter 4” starring Keanu Reeves, with a box office of 14.6 million US dollars, which was 1/10 of “Super Mario Bros.” .

In third place was last weekend’s top film, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine, with $14.5 million.

The new film “AIR” about Nike’s development of Michael Jordan’s “Air Jordan” basketball shoe series ranked fourth with a box office of US$14.46 million.

In fifth place was the horror flick “Scream VI” with $3.3 million.

Ranked 6th to 10th are: “His Only Son” (His Only Son), $3.3 million; “Gold Medal Fighter 3” (Creed III), $2.8 million; “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods” (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), $1.6 million; “Paint”, $750,000; “A Thousand and One Nights,” $600,000.