Niclas Füllkrug has already scored again for the national team, which is why it is becoming more and more likely that the 30-year-old will leave Werder Bremen in the summer. Especially since both the club and the player would benefit significantly from this financially. But what happens then? How could Werder close this big gap in the storm center? Our Deichstube asked Createfootball’s independent data scouting and analysis experts to filter out the most suitable candidates as filling jug replacements. Important requirement: These players must also be financially feasible for the green-whites. Createfootball is very knowledgeable and also provides clubs and consulting agencies with the relevant analyses.

The initial situation:

Niclas Füllkrug is Werder’s life insurance with 15 goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga games. In the air, the 1.89 meter tall attacker impresses with his header power (four goals), but is also in demand on the ground as a wall player and receiver of passes. Although the national player has a massive physique, his start is decent and his technique and understanding of the game are good. Replacing him one-to-one is unrealistic, especially given Werder’s financial capabilities.

But there are interesting alternatives:

Tim Kleindienst (1.FC Heidenheim)

The 27-year-old is the top scorer in Bundesliga 2 this season with 19 goals. The 1.94 tall center forward is a classic striker who knows how to impress with his tackle and header skills. In the air, the German wins more than half of his duels and has already scored nine goals with a header this season. His physique also helps the centre-forward in defending the ball, whereby he can fix the balls in the center of the attack and also use his teammates. Kleindienst is almost two-footed, which together with his header power makes him extremely unpredictable. If he has the ball at his feet, he doesn’t hesitate and likes to shoot from a distance. The native of Jüterboger is characterized by an aggressive start-up behavior against the ball, in which he acts as the first defender in the front line.

Leads the top scorer list in the 2nd Bundesliga this season with 19 goals: Tim Kleindienst. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa



However, you have to be careful with your overperformance of goals compared to the expected goals value. It is possible that better quality goalkeepers in the 1st Bundesliga could have prevented one or the other goal.

Kleindienst should be particularly interesting should 1. FC Heidenheim miss out on promotion this year.

Cedric Itten (Young Boys Bern)

The 26-year-old center forward already played for Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga for six months in the 2021/22 season. The 1.89 tall striker has been playing in his home country of Switzerland since last summer and shines in 23 league games with the Young Boys, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. In the national team, for which Itten was nominated for the international matches in March for the first time since 2021, he showed his skills with four goals in seven games. Born in Basel, he often acts as a wall player who can fix the ball depending on the situation, but also has the eye and the technique to use his teammates.

Shines with the Young Boys in 23 league games with 14 goals and seven assists: Cedric Itten (in front). Photo: Manuel Geisser/Imago



Itten is a classic penalty area striker who, thanks to good positional play, is sought after by his teammates both in the air and on the ground. Furthermore, the center forward, who enjoys finishing, impresses with his high efficiency in the penalty area. He has more than five successful offensive actions per 90 minutes – and 57 percent of his shots find their way onto the goal. Itten would represent an immediate solution for Werder. However, the Swiss would have to be willing to leave his club after just one year. He would also refrain from assignments in international business. The Young Boys paid a transfer fee of 1.82 million euros in the summer.

Kévin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

The center forward has eight goals and seven assists in 29 Jupiler Pro League games this season. Compared to Füllkrug, he is not quite as good at headers due to his 1.81 meters, even if he contests almost ten header duels per 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the Togo national player brings a lot of power and assertiveness and leads a lot of duels. With the ball at his feet, the 22-year-old also likes to look for a one-on-one duel (almost 3.5 times in 90 minutes) and can put his teammates behind the chain with plug-in passes. Particularly noteworthy is his strong pressing in the front line, where he also benefits from his speed and agility (compared to the filling jug). That goes very well with Ole Werner’s offensive thinking. Denkey would be a more dynamic alternative, which would be good for Werder’s pressing game and the depth of the game.

Impressive this season with eight goals and seven assists in 29 games in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League: Kévin Denkey. Photo: Bruno Fahy/Imago



The 22-year-old center forward still has a lot of potential to improve, especially in terms of his finishing efficiency. With a market value of three million euros and a contract term until 2026, Werder would have to demonstrate negotiating skills in order to be able to handle the transfer economically.

Fraser Hornby (KV Ostend)

The 23-year-old is on loan from Stade Reims to KV Oostende in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season and has attracted attention with nine points in 17 games. And that despite the fact that his club is in the middle of a relegation battle. The 1.95 meter tall center forward impresses above all with his physical presence, leads a lot of header duels and is very often sought after for long balls that he can fix or pass on. Oostende plays a high pressing, which means that Hornby would not have to change his playing style if there was a change.

Draws attention to himself with nine points in 17 games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League: Fraser Hornby. Photo: Philippe Crochet/Image



It will be interesting to see if Stade Reims is planning with the Scot next season. On his return, Hornby only has one year left on his contract, which could help Werder in the negotiations.

Ole Christian Saeter (Rosenborg BK)

The two-footed center forward impressed with 17 scorers in 20 games in the Eliteserien in the 2022 season. The 26-year-old is extremely keen on making deals and brings with him a very good conversion of chances and high efficiency in his offensive actions. The 1.86 meter tall Norwegian delivers a high presence and good positioning in the penalty area. He also has good acceleration and is a very persistent and aggressive pressing player.

Brilliant in the 2022 season with 17 scorers in 20 games in the Norwegian Eliteserien: Ole Christian Saeter. Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/Imago



His contract ends in Rosenborg at the end of 2023, which means he could well become a bargain in the summer with a market value of one million euros. After all, it’s Rosenborg’s last chance to make money off of him. He recently turned down a contract extension.

More options:

Dawid Kownacki (26/Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Market value: 2.5 million euros

free transfer in summer

1,86 Meter

eleven goals and seven assists in 23 games

Jeremy Le Douaron (24/Stade Brest)

Market value: 3 million euros

Contract until 2026

1,89 Meter

six goals and two assists in 22 games

Chuba Akpom (27/Middlesbrough)

Market value: 7 million euros

free transfer in summer

1,86 Meter

24 goals and two assists in 31 games

Problem: the salary and English first division clubs who are interested

Gue-sung Cho (25/Jeonbuk Hyundai)

Market value: 2.5 million

1,89 Meter

13 goals and four assists in 23 games

20-time South Korean international

