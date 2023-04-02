NATIONALS (Special envoy) With a view to the National and Departmental Elections, the Electoral Judge Modesto Núñez informed who are the citizens who will be able to cast their vote, as well as those who are exempted or prevented from voting.

He was consulted about the voters excluded from voting in these lessons, mentioning that people over 100 years of age who have not voted in the last three elections, by provision of TSJE Resolution No. 22/2023, are excluded as well as injunctions prevented from exercising political rights, conscript soldiers, students of military and police institutes, those sentenced to custodial sentences and those declared rebels in criminal proceedings, in accordance with art. 91 of the Electoral Code.

The electoral judge explained that each voter corresponds to a polling place, a polling station and an order number, which can be consulted by entering the following link https://padron.tsje.gov.py/, or by downloading the application ” Electoral Justice”, for all cell phones.

He mentioned that people over 75 years of age, magistrates of the electoral jurisdiction, officials who carry out work during election day, people who are more than 50 kilometers from the polling place due to work, voters who demonstrate the impossibility of moving to the polling place due to illness, those deprived of liberty preventively and public service officials who cannot be interrupted.

It is important that citizens are aware of their rights and obligations in the upcoming National and Departmental Elections on April 30.

