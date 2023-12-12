Who is the imitator of Carín León, new winner of Yo me llama 2023?

On the night of this Monday, December 11, the grand finale of Yo me llama took place, the imitation reality show that in its ninth season managed to demonstrate that it continues to be a preferred format for Colombian viewers who followed night after night the presentations of those They dreamed of reaching the last episode of the Caracol Televisión program.

The truth is that the show that started with a presentation by Cali musician and program judge, Pipe Bueno, had several surprises throughout the night in which it was announced that the new winner of this season was

One of them was the program’s tribute to the imitators who from different parts of the country and the world even came to demonstrate their talent, although they also remembered some of the worst presentations throughout this edition.

The Luis Gabriel impersonator started the round of presentations by performing ‘Santa Claus came to town’, brightening the night and making Amparo Grisales dance, who was excited by the young man’s performance.

The second to perform in this grand final was the Shakira impersonator, who chose ‘Te Olvidé’ for this closing night, paying tribute to Barranquilla.

Miguel Bosé was the third to go on stage with ‘El Tamborilero’, a typical Christmas song to cheer up viewers during this holiday season that caused a sensation among the jurors, especially the ‘diva’ who couldn’t hold back her tears, revealing his admiration for the imitator’s performance.

Finally, Carín León was the last to appear before the judges and viewers to sing with all her heart and show her talent with ‘The absent son’, by Pastor López to put her touch on this great night.