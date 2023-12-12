Mayor takes off his clothes: “I am touched that I was asked to be a less beautiful man by the population” (Kuurne)

Kuurne –

During the KU-POLL Awards, a show celebrating 900 years of Kuurne, Mayor Francis Benoit (CD&V) took off his clothes. “The result of the hard work of a colleague at Howest University of Applied Sciences who mounted my head via Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the strippers from ‘The Full Monty’, a successful film from the 1990s,” explains the mayor of Kuurne, who is never shy about a funny stunt.

During the KU-POLL Awards, which attracted 450 spectators to the Kubox on Saturday evening, awards were presented in thirteen categories. Nesten was voted the greatest Kuurnenaar ever, Piet Huyzentruyt the greatest media figure, Oshin Derieuw was the greatest sports figure and there were ten other categories where the greatest Kuurnenaar was elected.

Saved from sight

As a fun intermezzo, the organization also asked the residents of Kuurne who they would like to see take off their clothes. “I came out on top,” Benoit said, “but I spared everyone the sight. I am touched that, as a less beautiful man, I received so many votes for the KU-POLL Awards. I hope that with the AI ​​video I have given the population what they asked for.”

Francis Benoit is the second CD&V politician in a short time to appear in a deep fake video. “That is rather a coincidence, this video was made before Jean-Luc Dehaene’s AI video was launched. It was just one of the many videos shown during Saturday night’s KU-POLL awards show.”

Other biggest residents of Kuurne who emerged from the bus during the Ku-Poll Awards: the best local shop ever was ‘bij Dirk’, the best singer was Herbert, the best singer was Lien Vanhauwaert, the best adult association was Okra, the best youth association was the chiro, Eendracht Kuurne became the best. sports club, best drink the Ezelsbier, best Dancing De Diedjies, best butcher shop the Charcuterietje and best event the Ezelsfeesten.