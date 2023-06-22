Home » Who is the unknown sister of Yeison Jiménez?
Yeison Jiménez was recently the special guest of Laura Acuña on her talk show called ‘La Sala’ where she talked about different aspects of her life and her story before becoming one of the most famous artists of popular music in Colombia.

Among the details revealed by the musician from Manzanares, there were several about his difficult childhood through the separation of his parents and the different jobs with which he not only got ahead but also helped his family.

In the middle of the conversation with the bumanguesa, the interpreter spoke about his sister Lina, who he said looked like the Santanderean presenter.

“There are two of my dad and my mom; Lina, that she looks like you. You are prettier, but she is prettier too,” said the popular music singer with a laugh.

Who is Lina Jiménez, sister of the artist?

At 33 years old and 73.9 million on her Instagram account, Lina is the older sister of the artist who has proven to be very close to her family.

On the social network, the woman shares photos about her passions and hobbies. Exercise, horses and travel are the most recurrent.

Likewise, she is an ally of Yeison in many of his projects in which she works behind the organization and mother of Esteban, the nephew that the singer took care of from a very young age and treats like a son.

