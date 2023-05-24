WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the next wave of epidemics will be “more deadly” than the new crown – Teller Report

9
- WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the next wave of epidemics will be “more deadly” than the new crown Sing Tao World Wide Web
- World Health Assembly opens: Tedros calls for ‘historic agreement’ RFI – Radio France Internationale
- WHO chief: Countries should not delay reforms for next pandemic Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- WHO warns that the next wave of pandemic will be more deadly than Covid-19- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- WHO Director-General Tan Desai: Hope to reach a “historic” pandemic agreement Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Residents of a residential area in Pudong, Shanghai: the whole house is shaking | Shanghai Pudong New Area | Shanggang Sancun | Gas explosion