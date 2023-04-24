Who was and what does the first boyfriend Karol G had do?

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the first name of the singer from Antioquia Karol G, Today he is one of the most recognized icons of the urban genre. Many of her fans wonder what she was like and who her partners were before she was famous.

Several of these doubts have been resolved in recent days, since the interpreter of ‘Gatúbela’ He uploaded to his Instagram account some old photos that one of his fans found on his Facebook. These photographs are part of his adolescence and his memories when he was at school.

“Someone found my Facebook from when I was at school that I didn’t remember existed and started sharing the photos haha. “What ChImBaAAa” (That’s how I wrote on Facebook) The real TBT”, he wrote in the description of the gallery that It shows a young woman who liked sharing with her friends, making music and going to parties like any other person of that age.

Many Internet users immediately reacted to the publication and took the opportunity to leave a message to the artist who has always shown herself as she is despite success and fame:

“You look divine”, “You made me remember when I was in school, how much I dreamed, the doubts I had about myself and the fear of growing up. Today I realize the great evolution that I have had as a woman and as a person, I have loved seeing your post”, “Always intact”, “I feel identified”, were some of the messages for the paisa.