The WHO confirms that the country has the capacity to integrate medical teams in international emergencies – Diario La Página

Aid from the humanitarian mission of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team, which the government sent to Turkey to get involved in rescue efforts after a devastating earthquake, El Salvador is ready to join of international emergency medical teams.

All those who were part of the USAR El Salvador mission have the vision of saving lives, thanks to the experience they develop daily, said the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Giovanni Escalante.

“The teams must take into account that strategies and experience are gained in emergencies, and without a doubt the work in Turkey was an experience and a great job that helped many families,” Escalante said.

The statements of the representative of the world organization were given in the framework of the inauguration of the “Workshop to prepare the roadmap for the implementation of the Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) initiative in El Salvador.”

The main objective of the activity was the reduction of deaths, the recovery of health and the prevention of long-term disabilities in emergencies and sudden disasters, through the rapid and coordinated deployment of formed medical teams.

On February 10, by order of President Navib Bukele to send the necessary aid to the Republic of Turkey, which was seriously affected by an earthquake on Monday, February 6; The National Civil Protection System began preparations to send a contingent of specialists to provide search and rescue care, as well as humanitarian work for the Turkish population that was impacted by the earthquakes.

The mission was made up of 100 experts in dealing with this type of emergency, who left on February 8 and arrived in Istanbul to later go to other provinces that were more damaged. As a result of the intense days and the high capacity of the USAR, they rescued two people under the rubble of a building, in the Kahramanmaras region.