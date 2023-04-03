Moments of confusion and panic lived the population of the municipality of Río de Oro, south of Cesar, due to some shots that were heard in the La Dolorosa procession on the recent weekend.

The parishioners walked the streets of the municipality doing the prayers of the Rosary when they had to leave in terror seeking refuge from the shots they heard.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, indicated that, apparently, everything was an accident.

“There were some explosions. Thank God there were no injuries or a situation to be regretted, but according to what they informed me there, there was an accompaniment of the Army and the Police, and it could have been that a soldier was shot on the ground. We are checking, the investigation is open and the important thing is that there are no injuries. We continue with the accompaniment of Holy Week”, explained León Rodríguez.

However, many of the inhabitants preferred to end their participation in the religious act for fear that it was a matter of harassment by armed groups.

The emergency situation they experienced was recorded in a video recorded by a citizen.

However, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez stressed that a security plan was activated at the departmental level to guarantee religious celebrations during Holy Week.

In addition, Río de Oro has reinforcements from the Public Force for control operations due to the latest acts of violence that the region has registered. Among these, the millionaire robbery of a bank, the attempted robbery of a valuables vehicle by an armed group and the proselytism that the Farc dissidence made in the municipality.

“We also have support with all institutional capacities, with our criminal investigation unit, the quadrant surveillance model and all the service units for extortion issues and everything that has to do with economic heritage,” Colonel León Rodríguez stressed. .

The religious authorities continued as normal this Sunday in the municipality of Río de Oro.