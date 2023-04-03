Home Sports cyclist ends up on the grass, returns and causes dozens of runners to fall – Corriere TV
Filip Maciejuk returns and knocks out a group of cyclists. The Polish athlete was disqualified after the accident

Maxi fall at Tour of Flanders, a cycling race that takes place every year in Belgium. A wrong maneuver of Filip Maciejuk, later disqualified, created a mess before the ascent of Oude Kwaremont. Involved Wout Van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, Jasper Stuyven, Michael Matthews, Peter Sagan and Edoardo Affini, all returned. Tim Wellens, on the other hand, didn’t make it, left on the ground in pain. Briton Ben Turner, Frenchman Paul Ourselin and Spaniard Oier Lazkano also had to throw in the towel. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Twitter images @RondeVlaanderen) (LaPresse)

April 2, 2023 – Updated April 2, 2023, 7:35 pm

© breaking latest news

