ATMs have become an important means of banking transactions for Colombians, however, they are also a constant target of crime. The cloning of cards, theft of information and manipulation of the equipment are some of the facts that are frequently registered in the country.

The recommendation of Kaspersky, an information security company, is to avoid printing the receipt to save yourself from scams, fraud and, in addition, to be friendly to the planet. This is because when the receipt is generated at any ATM, the financial information of the account and even part of the user’s identification number are exposed, which allows scammers and extortionists to have access to the information that they can use to commit a crime

In addition, when the receipts are thrown in the bin of the same ATM, there is a risk that unscrupulous people have access to the information of the balance that is in the account, which increases the risk of being a victim of financial crimes.

For this reason, here are some recommendations when carrying out your transactions at ATMs:

Do not print receipts for transactions you make

Do not use ATMs where there are many people

Never accept help from strangers

Check the ATM slot for card and money for foreign objects

Hide the keyboard with your hand when typing the key

It is important to remember that no one is exempt from being a victim of this type of criminal operation, so it is essential to take security measures to avoid falling into the hands of scammers.