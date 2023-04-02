Yesterday in Telangana April 3 Start of SSC Annual Exams from

All preparations complete, more than 5 lakhs Attendance of students, five minutes lateness acceptable

In Waqarabad district 74 At the examination centers 13,727 Participation of students in examinations

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 02/April (sahrnews.com)

Yesterday in the state of Telangana April 3 The annual SSC exams are going to start from. All arrangements have been completed at the official level for this. 29 In March, state education minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy held a review meeting with the education department and other concerned officials and directed to conduct these exams peacefully and provide all facilities to the students.

Later, Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy said that this year Telangana state 4 lakh 94 thousand 620 Male and female students will participate in these annual examinations of class 10th. Those belonging to the state 11,456 It will be from government and private schools. The beginning of these annual examinations of class 10th Monday, April 3 From will and end Thursday, April 13 Statewide Joomla for these 10th class exams will be held on 2,652 Examination centers have been set up. And 144 The sting squad has been appointed.

10th Class Annual Exam Timings 9-30 AM to 12-30 PM In this way, the duration of these exams will be three hours. While for science and composites students 20 Additional minutes will be given.

This year the government has made it acceptable for students to be late for five minutes to enter the examination centers and after that students will not be allowed to appear in the examinations.

Students participating in these annual examinations of class 10 in the state of Telangana can travel for free in RTC buses by showing their hall tickets. Remember that this year only in these annual examinations of class 10 6 Paper Questions They will be the same as before 11 It used to be. According to the Department of Education, the annual examinations are being conducted after the completion of 100% syllabus this year.

All the preparations have been completed by the education department for conducting SSC annual exams in Waqarabad district as well. District Education Officer (DEO) Waqarabad district Renukadevi said that in the district 74 Examination centers have been established. In the current year, in these annual examinations of class 10, all from Waqarabad district 13,727 Students will participate in which 6,987 Boys and 6,740 Girls included.

DEO Renuka Devi said that in view of heat and other reasons, five minutes relaxation has been given to the students who reach the examination centers late. After that they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

DEO Waqarabad district Renukadevi said that for the examination centers of the district 74 The Chief Superintendent and 74 departmental officers have been trained and their services will be utilized during the examinations. While 898 Invigilators will perform the services. DEO Waqarabad district Renuka Devi said that this year only in the annual examinations of class 10 examinations. 6 There will be paper questions. In view of summer, an ANM will be placed at each examination center by the medical department.

The DEO has advised the students that if there are any mistakes in their hall tickets, they can get them corrected by contacting them. CCTV cameras have also been installed at all the examination centers and during the examination hours around all the examination centers. 144 will remain in effect and all nearby xerox centers will be closed and no one will be allowed to carry cell phones inside the examination centers.

DEO Renuka Devi said that in view of summer, the students will be provided with drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and other necessary facilities in the examination centers. DEO Renuka Devi advised the students to visit the examination centers for an hour. Reach early so that they can write the exam without any mental pressure. He also advised the students to write the exam in a calm and confident manner without any mental pressure and get success with high marks.

It should be noted that in view of summer in the state of Telangana, on behalf of the state education department March 15 until the April 24 Half-day school is being conducted for all government and private schools.Annual examinations for classes I to IX April 12 Since the exams will be held in four subjects, then the end of these exams April 17 The annual exams of the sixth to ninth grade students will take place there April 20 will end.

All Government and Private Schools and Colleges, Residential Schools and Hostels of Telangana State 25 April to Tuesday 11 June Joomla by Sunday 48 days There will be summer vacations June 12 The opening of all educational institutions will be implemented in the state again.

