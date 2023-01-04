Weishan County, Shandong Province——

Vaccines delivered by mobile vaccination team

Our newspaper, Jinan, January 3 (Reporter Xiao Jiaxin) “We have to take a boat and a car to get the new crown vaccine in the county or village. It takes more than an hour, which is time-consuming and laborious. The mobile vaccination team came directly to the village, which is really convenient. ” Zhou Xuexiang, a villager in Yanhebei Village, Gaolou Township, Weishan County, Shandong Province, said with satisfaction after receiving the vaccine.

Gaolou Township is a typical fisherman’s township in the Lake District. There are 16 villages in the township, and some villagers in 10 of them live in Zhuangtai, Lake District. With the mobile vaccination service team, the masses can enjoy convenient vaccination services without leaving home.

The reporter learned from the Health Bureau of Weishan County, Shandong Province that the county has set up more than 30 mobile vaccination sites in the lake area and sent 82 mobile vaccination service teams to the island in view of the fact that there are many islands in the lake area with terraces and it is inconvenient for people to travel. The boat goes to the house to provide vaccine popularization and vaccination services for fishermen and lake residents over 60 years old.

“The working conditions in the lake area are difficult, the administrative cost is high, and the work is relatively difficult. But if the staff travel more, the masses can travel less. The understanding and satisfaction of the masses is the best encouragement for us.” Weishan County Disease Control Zhou Liang, Chief of the Immunization Planning Section of the Center, said. By the end of 2022, the vaccination rate of elderly people aged 60-79 will reach more than 96%, and that of people aged 80 and over will reach more than 93%, building a solid immune barrier for the elderly.

In addition to setting up mobile vaccination service teams, Weishan County has also set up mobile nucleic acid sampling points in the lake area, itinerant medical teams in the lake area, and family doctor teams. They go to fishing villages and board fishing boats every month to publicize epidemic prevention and control policies and public health knowledge. Free clinic services, health consultation, and health care lectures to improve public health awareness and disease prevention awareness in the lake area.

“People’s Daily” (Version 07, January 4, 2023)

(Editors in charge: Zheng Puli, Liu Yingjie)