Reference News NetworkReported on January 4 According to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on January 3, as some countries began to tighten epidemic prevention measures against Chinese inbound tourists, American epidemic prevention experts said that there are a large number of new crown cases anywhere, and new variants may also appear , there is no point in restricting the entry of travelers from China.

According to a previous report by the “Washington Post”, the mutation of the new coronavirus is uncertain, and there is no reason to think that the surge in the number of infections in China will create special conditions for the new mutant strain.

According to the report, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhoff said that there are currently hundreds of branches of the Omicron mutant strain spreading around the world, and there is a risk of virus mutation anywhere.

Another expert, Jeffrey Sharman, also believes that travel restrictions seem to be aimed at stopping the virus at the border, but now that the virus is everywhere, it makes no sense to do so.

According to a report on the Qatar Al Jazeera website on January 3, a newly published letter stated that Australia implemented new coronavirus testing measures for travelers from China, but Australia’s top medical official advised against doing so.

In a recent letter to Health Minister Mark Butler, Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly said he saw no public health justification for imposing new travel requirements on arrivals from China, the report said.

Kelly said there was not “sufficient reason” to introduce the new travel rules, given Australia’s high rates of vaccination and past infection, and the fact that the BF. public health reasons”.

He said there was a “strong consensus” among health officials in Australian states and New Zealand that restrictions on travelers from China were “inconsistent with and disproportionate to the way the country is currently managing the outbreak”.

Kelly suggested that instead of restricting travel, the government should consider enhanced wastewater testing, voluntary sampling of international arrivals, and enhanced follow-up of those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have a recent history of overseas travel.

According to the report, some health experts have criticized the testing requirement (for people entering the country from China), arguing that it will not do much to stop the spread of new variants and may cause xenophobia.

