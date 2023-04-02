Olynyk (Utah) misses the winning shot

Finally the Brooklyn Nets got scared, narrowly beating the Utah Jazz (111-110). Comfortably in the lead at the start of the last quarter (85-68), they then conceded a 42-26 which revived the Salt Lake City franchise. Two minutes from the buzzer, Utah became threatening, but ultimately never took the lead. And, on the final action of the match, Kelly Olynyk went up the whole field, but missed the winning shot.