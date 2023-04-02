In addition to Toronto’s victory against Charlotte, which occurred a little earlier, three other teams won Sunday evening during the NBA regular season: Minnesota and Rudy Gobert gave in in front of their public against Portland (107-105), Chicago is offered, with the way, Memphis (128-107), second in the Western Conference and Brooklyn beat Utah (111-110).
37 points pour Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
In the race for direct qualification for the play-offs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, ninth in the West, made a bad operation. Sanctioned by numerous ball losses (18), they could never get rid of Portland. And, on the final possession of the game, Kyle Anderson missed the shot that would have sent both teams into overtime. Minnesota is now on a three-game losing streak.
Anthony Edwards has yet scored 37 points for the “Wolves” and Rudy Gobert split a new double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds). With his 27 points, Shaedon Sharpe guided the Trail Blazers, who put an end to their spiral of five losses in a row. Hit in a calf, Damian Lillard, the star of Portland, did not play.
Chicago goes 40-16 in one quarter
The Chicago Bulls, only 10th in the Eastern Conference, signed a good performance, correcting the Memphis Grizzlies (128-107). In the first period, they however accused a liability of 23 points (61-38, 19th). But then they demolished the Tennessee franchise, including a terrible 40-16 in the third quarter and 75-49 overall in the second period.
Zach LaVine (36 points) and DeMar DeRozan (31 pts) were the main architects of Chicago’s success. On the side of the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson also scored 31 points and Ja Morant signed a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).
Olynyk (Utah) misses the winning shot
Finally the Brooklyn Nets got scared, narrowly beating the Utah Jazz (111-110). Comfortably in the lead at the start of the last quarter (85-68), they then conceded a 42-26 which revived the Salt Lake City franchise. Two minutes from the buzzer, Utah became threatening, but ultimately never took the lead. And, on the final action of the match, Kelly Olynyk went up the whole field, but missed the winning shot.
Mikal Bridges scored 30 points for Brooklyn, while Talen Horton-Tucker (Utah) led the game with 32 points.