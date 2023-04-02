Home Sports The Minnesota Timberwolves and Rudy Gobert beat Portland
Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Rudy Gobert beat Portland

by admin
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Rudy Gobert beat Portland

In addition to Toronto’s victory against Charlotte, which occurred a little earlier, three other teams won Sunday evening during the NBA regular season: Minnesota and Rudy Gobert gave in in front of their public against Portland (107-105), Chicago is offered, with the way, Memphis (128-107), second in the Western Conference and Brooklyn beat Utah (111-110).

37 points pour Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

In the race for direct qualification for the play-offs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, ninth in the West, made a bad operation. Sanctioned by numerous ball losses (18), they could never get rid of Portland. And, on the final possession of the game, Kyle Anderson missed the shot that would have sent both teams into overtime. Minnesota is now on a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Edwards has yet scored 37 points for the “Wolves” and Rudy Gobert split a new double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds). With his 27 points, Shaedon Sharpe guided the Trail Blazers, who put an end to their spiral of five losses in a row. Hit in a calf, Damian Lillard, the star of Portland, did not play.

Chicago goes 40-16 in one quarter

The Chicago Bulls, only 10th in the Eastern Conference, signed a good performance, correcting the Memphis Grizzlies (128-107). In the first period, they however accused a liability of 23 points (61-38, 19th). But then they demolished the Tennessee franchise, including a terrible 40-16 in the third quarter and 75-49 overall in the second period.

Zach LaVine (36 points) and DeMar DeRozan (31 pts) were the main architects of Chicago’s success. On the side of the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson also scored 31 points and Ja Morant signed a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

See also  Canada Announces List of Freestyle Skiers to Participate in Beijing Winter Olympics, Legendary Snow Sisters Re-selected | Canada | Beijing Winter Olympics | Big Jump_Sina News

Olynyk (Utah) misses the winning shot

Finally the Brooklyn Nets got scared, narrowly beating the Utah Jazz (111-110). Comfortably in the lead at the start of the last quarter (85-68), they then conceded a 42-26 which revived the Salt Lake City franchise. Two minutes from the buzzer, Utah became threatening, but ultimately never took the lead. And, on the final action of the match, Kelly Olynyk went up the whole field, but missed the winning shot.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points for Brooklyn, while Talen Horton-Tucker (Utah) led the game with 32 points.

You may also like

Serie A: Bologna dominates, wins 3-0 over Udinese...

Arsenal’s women win bangers against Man City

Miami Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner...

Spalletti quarrel with Leao and Maldini in the...

Sparta has some explaining to do. Křetínský visited...

Wrestlemania 39 updates: Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes set to...

Duchess Klosterneuburg again women’s champion – sport.ORF.at

Valencia puts its anxiety to the test against...

Wearing the same silk scarf to visit a...

Disgusting fight for the second league. The captain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy