Here’s how the model we met in the reality show “Farm” looks today and what she does.

Izvor: YouTube/printscreen/AmiG Show

Jovan Nikolić she became known to the public in 2013 when she moved into an estate in Lisovići with other participants of the reality show “Farm”. The model then entered into a relationship with the singer from Montenegro, Danijela Alibabić, and after leaving the reality show, the two got married. However, the love did not last long.

After only 3 months, a stormy end followed. A model is everything then shocked by claims that she only ate sandwiches with Daniel in marriage, which she cited as one of the reasons for the divorce, and she also stated that the singer has same-sex feelings. However, Daniel denied it, and today he is happily married, and he recently announced that he and his wife are expecting another child.

After their divorce, Nikolić was caught making a living by selling burgers. However, it seems that the beautiful Nišljka has now found a real occupation for herself. She is currently the owner of a beauty salon together with her sister. And while Jovana waxes the girls with sugar paste, her sister Branislava does their makeup and does their nails.

She can get the impression that she is finally satisfied with her life and the work she is doing. By the way, Jovana is currently blonde and looks completely different from the brunette she used to be.

