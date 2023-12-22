Why trials do not stop Trump’s electoral career – DW – 12/21/2023

Trump’s Presidential Ambitions Face Legal Hurdles as 2024 Election Looms

As the Republican Party prepares for the 2024 presidential election, it appears increasingly likely that former President Donald Trump will once again be their candidate. However, his campaign suffered a setback on Monday when the highest court in Colorado vetoed his candidacy in the state’s primaries, citing his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. This decision is based on the 14th constitutional amendment, which prohibits individuals who have committed insurrection from holding federal office.

Despite this legal challenge, national polls continue to place Trump ahead of other Republican candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. This suggests that Trump remains a dominant force within the party, despite the legal issues he currently faces.

Notably, Trump is the only US president to have been impeached twice, with both instances resulting in acquittal by the Senate. Additionally, Trump is currently facing civil lawsuits for fraud, as well as a trial for sexual assault and defamation. However, these legal challenges do not constitute a legal barrier to his candidacy.

Experts suggest that despite these legal troubles, Trump’s popularity remains strong among his core supporters. They believe that Trump’s image as a victim of persecution only strengthens his appeal to his base. This unwavering support could have a significant impact on the upcoming election, as Trump continues to present himself as the leader who will restore past glories and make America “great” again.

Ultimately, while Trump’s legal troubles may continue to mount, his firm grip on the Republican Party and his loyal base of supporters could see him emerge as a formidable candidate in the 2024 presidential race. As the legal battles continue, it remains to be seen how they will ultimately impact Trump’s prospects for a return to the White House.