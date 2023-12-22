Direct flights to Santa Clara from Spain are now sold (+ prices)

Iberojet Airline to Begin Direct Flights from Madrid to Santa Clara, Cuba

After much anticipation, the request of many Cubans residing in Spain has become a reality. Iberojet, the Spanish airline, is now selling direct flights from Madrid to the “Abel Santamaría” Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba. The connection, which will initially be available once a week, is expected to be in high demand.

The airline, known for its affordable flights to Cuba, had previously surprised the market by suspending its operations in early November. However, it is now making a comeback with direct flights to Santa Clara from the Spanish capital.

According to the official website, tickets to Santa Clara from Madrid are already being sold for flights beginning in June 2024. The flights will depart from Madrid at 4 PM every Friday, with an estimated flight time of just over 10 hours. Tickets are currently priced at around 290 euros for a one-way basic ticket, excluding a 23-kilo suitcase.

The return flight from Santa Clara to Madrid will also be available on Fridays, departing at 10:30 PM local time and arriving in Spain at 1:30 PM the following day. The total cost for a round-trip ticket without suitcases included is approximately 587 euros per person.

In addition to the new routes to Santa Clara, Iberojet has also announced plans to operate in other areas of tourist interest in Cuba, including Varadero and Cayo Santa María. These new routes will connect with the local airports in Varadero and Santa Clara.

The reintroduction of direct flights to Cuba by Iberojet is expected to be a welcome development for both Cuban residents in Spain and tourists looking to visit the central provinces of the country.