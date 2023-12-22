The Bluemind Foundation and the Ministry of Health of Togo join forces to promote mental health and achieve universal access to care in Togo

Lomé, December 21, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Bluemind Foundation has the immense honor to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of the Republic of Togo. The signing of this agreement reinforces the pioneering role of the Bluemind Foundation in the field of mental health in Africa. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the realization of the Togolese government’s ambitious universal access to healthcare project, demonstrating its concrete commitment to the well-being of its citizens, as defined in the Government roadmap Togo 2025.

This partnership agreement is a decisive step for the future of mental health in Togo. It marks a turning point following the international recognition of the exceptional impact of the initiatives and efforts of the Bluemind Foundation in the destigmatization of mental health in Africa, notably relayed in an article in the New Times which establishes the worldwide reputation of its signature program Heal by Hair.

In alignment with the government vision expressed in the Togo 2025 roadmapthis collaboration reinforces a mutual commitment to universal access to mental health care.

The Bluemind Foundation is grateful for the trust of the Togolese Government and is fully committed alongside the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of Togo to implement concrete, innovative programs with strong social impact, advancing mental health at home. national scale.



ABOUT BLUEMIND FOUNDATION

Bluemind Foundation is an international organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the assassination of her husband and her personal experience of post-traumatic stress, chronic depression and anxiety . Our constant message is based on a strong conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition of making mental health a social, cultural and political issue, Bluemind Foundation ‘s mission is to destigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

The headquarters of the Bluemind Foundation is in Lomé (Togo) – with representations in Douala (Cameroon) and Paris (France)

