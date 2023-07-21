The first edition of the “Africa Youth Impact Forum” is announced in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

An event that will rewrite the history of the African continent and that of its youth will take place on July 28 and 29, 2023 at the Togolese Center for Exhibitions and Fairs in Lomé (CETEF).

This is the first edition of the “Africa Youth Impact Forum (AYIF)-Togo” initiated by TI Consulting and Afrika Nunya.

Placed under the theme “creating and managing businesses that impact the local economy”, AYIF aims to be a framework for exchanges and sharing of experiences on important subjects for the development of Africa.

The meeting will take place during the “Made In Togo” fair and aims, among other things, to contribute to capacity building and a change of mentality of entrepreneurs for the process of evolution of the Togolese entrepreneurial ecosystem, to create an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet a potential investor.

To achieve these objectives a series of activities will be organized during and around the forum. Indeed, among the participants, 25 growing entrepreneurs will be selected by a committee and will benefit from a private discussion session with Mr. Iyin ABOYEJI on the first day, 5 of them will have the opportunity to make a pitch during the second day with the possibility of obtaining an investment.

A plenary conference will bring together all the participants. It will be followed by a series of “master classes” led by local champions who will contribute to strengthening the capacities of the participants. A group of 100 entrepreneurs will also be selected for a mentorship and incubation program with TI Consulting’s Village d’Entrepreneurs.

Note that the special guest of the forum is Mr. Iyin ABOYEJI, CEO and General Partner of Future Africa, the largest seed-stage investor in Africa. Previously Mr. Iyin ABOYEJI co-founded Flutterwave, a global payment platform and Andela, an organization that provides training for African software engineers. Flutterwave and Andela are among the top unicorns in Africa with market capitalizations of over $1 billion each.

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

