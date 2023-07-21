Kevin Mitnick, Famous Hacker and Cybersecurity Luminary, Passes Away at 59

Kevin Mitnick, one of the most renowned hackers in cybersecurity history, passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year, according to his family. Mitnick, who was 59 years old, gained notoriety for his hacking antics, which even inspired several movies. One of the most famous films, “WarGames,” starring Matthew Broderick, drew inspiration from allegations that Mitnick had hacked into the US Aerospace Defense Command’s computer systems as a teenager. Mitnick, however, continuously denied these claims.

The hacker’s legal troubles began in 1988 when he was arrested for stealing software worth $1 million from Digital Equipment Corporation. Following his conviction, Mitnick spent one year in prison and three years on probation. However, in 1995, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he violated his probation. Mitnick evaded capture and proceeded to breach the computer systems of numerous businesses, cell phone companies, and educational institutions, as detailed in the federal indictment. Throughout this time, Mitnick and his defenders maintained that he posed no harm and sought no financial gain.

Despite such claims, federal authorities were greatly concerned about Mitnick’s abilities. When he was apprehended again in 1995, he was held in solitary confinement due to fears that he could continue hacking even from jail. Mitnick confirmed this in an interview with CNN, stating that authorities believed he could use proximity to a phone to perpetrate further hacking activities. In 1999, Mitnick reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, resulting in guilty pleas on seven counts, including wire fraud and computer damage. As part of the deal, he received a 46-month prison sentence, along with probation restrictions that barred him from working in any position with access to computers or related hardware and software. Mitnick was released in 2000 due to credit for time already served.

In 2011, Mitnick published a memoir titled “Ghost in the Wires: My Adventures as the World‘s Most Wanted Hacker,” recounting his hacking career. After his time behind bars, Mitnick shifted his focus to becoming a white hat hacker, utilizing his expertise to help companies identify vulnerabilities in their systems and prevent cyberattacks. For the past decade, he had served as the Head of Hacking and part owner of technology security firm KnowBe4, founded by his close friend and business partner, Stu Sjouwerman.

Mitnick expressed regret over his past actions in a 2005 interview with CNN, acknowledging his youthful mistakes. He considered himself fortunate to have been given a second chance and the opportunity to employ his skills for the betterment of the community. Sjouwerman paid tribute to Mitnick, describing him as a dear friend and a key figure in the cybersecurity industry’s development. KnowBe4 announced that a funeral for Mitnick is scheduled to take place on August 1 in Las Vegas. He leaves behind his wife Kimberley, who is expecting their first child, according to the family. Mitnick’s legacy as a hacker-turned-consultant and his contributions to the cybersecurity field will undoubtedly be remembered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

