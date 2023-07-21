The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) of Sancti Spíritus Arrests Alleged Criminal Gang Involved in Street Fights and Assaults

Title: Alleged Criminal Gang Arrested in Sancti Spíritus for Street Fights and Assaults

The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) in Sancti Spíritus has reported the apprehension of an alleged criminal gang involved in street fights and assaults across the city. According to the local official newspaper Escambray, the group, which comprised both male and female adolescents and young adults, caused injuries to their victims while under the influence of alcohol.

Lieutenant Colonel Liván Linares Martínez, the second chief of the provincial National Revolutionary Police (PNR), revealed that the gang consisted of approximately twelve to sixteen individuals. Authorities became aware of the group’s activities after three violent acts of public disorder occurred in the main municipality during July.

In response, the MININT Provincial Headquarters formed a working group consisting of various forces and specialties to investigate the incidents. The crimes were committed by individuals aged between 14 and 25, with five of them being minors. Despite the legal age of criminal responsibility being 16, the accused are accompanied by a prosecutor and a lawyer as per Law No. 143 of Criminal Procedure.

Martínez noted that the alleged individuals involved were disconnected from education and employment. Additionally, the minors were revealed to be secondary and pre-university students residing in impoverished neighborhoods such as Jesús María, Kilo-12, and Escribano.

The police officer explained that the incidents occurred after the conclusion of summer festivities, around 3 a.m., when the individuals, influenced by alcohol, instigated public disorder. The victims suffered minor and serious injuries while having their belongings stolen.

While the consumption of alcoholic beverages is often mentioned by authorities and the official press in relation to disturbances of order, the MININT and the press have failed to acknowledge the unprecedented rise in street violence and crime, including violent assaults, robberies, and muggings, within the last year. Meanwhile, alcohol consumption remains a chronic problem in Cuba.

Out of those involved in the events, nine have been detained and confessed to their participation, including the minors. Procedural guarantees have been ensured for all individuals involved.

Martínez urged parents to monitor their children’s activities, relationships, and alcohol consumption to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite the Cuban police reporting successful operations, the general public continuously expresses concerns about the increasing wave of crime through social media platforms.

While the government promotes a safe image of the country for tourism, the fears regarding the surge in crime persist among Cubans.

