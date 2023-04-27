Home » Wifi zones windows to tourism in the department
News

Wifi zones windows to tourism in the department

by admin
Wifi zones windows to tourism in the department

Accessing the tourist information of the municipalities of Risaralda through the 70 Wifi Zones located throughout the territory is already a reality, thanks to the coordinated work between the secretariats of Information and Communication Technologies, and Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“This articulation becomes a marketing strategy that unites the providers of these services with the entire community, especially those who do not have the economic resources to promote their business or their tourist site,” explained Viviana Morales, ICT secretary.

It was possible to know that the visitors who arrive at the different municipalities and even the points of connection to the network, will be able to access through a QR code the tourism website where there is information on hotels, restaurants, cafes, among others.

See also  Third anniversary Blasina Valoyes de Rojas

You may also like

Bundestag extends Bundeswehr mission in the Mediterranean

TESTIMONY – Passion for producing healthy food in...

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan and Nobian have signed an agreement...

TESTIMONY – The passion for producing healthy food...

Ramón González, a former M-19 now the new...

National Vaccination Awareness Day: Increase HPV Vaccination Rate,...

So that God is not lost

High tension in the streets of Lubumbashi

With two papers reform to the Electoral Code...

LexinFintech Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy