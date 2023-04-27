Wifi zones windows to tourism in the department

Accessing the tourist information of the municipalities of Risaralda through the 70 Wifi Zones located throughout the territory is already a reality, thanks to the coordinated work between the secretariats of Information and Communication Technologies, and Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“This articulation becomes a marketing strategy that unites the providers of these services with the entire community, especially those who do not have the economic resources to promote their business or their tourist site,” explained Viviana Morales, ICT secretary.

It was possible to know that the visitors who arrive at the different municipalities and even the points of connection to the network, will be able to access through a QR code the tourism website where there is information on hotels, restaurants, cafes, among others.