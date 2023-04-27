Man City beats Arsenal 4-1 and reopens the Premier League – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – Manchester City prevails 4-1 in the big Premier League match against Arsenal and rises to -2 right from the Gunners at the top of the standings but with two fewer games still to play.



Guardiola’s team clearly prevailed. Things immediately became easy for the home team who moved on in the 7th minute through De Bruyne. Sterile reaction from Arsenal who were punished in the 46th minute of the first half by Stones. At the start of the second half, in the 54th minute, it was De Bruyne again who rounded up the bill. Holding shortened in the 86th minute but in full recovery, in the 95th minute, Haaland signs the final 4-1. Arsenal sees the possibility of putting a serious mortgage on winning the title vanish.



In the other matches of the midweek round, Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Bradford; De Zerbi’s Brighton lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forrest; Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-1. (HANDLE).

