Home » Will Águilas play with the U-20 team against Alianza Petrolera?
News

Will Águilas play with the U-20 team against Alianza Petrolera?

by admin
Will Águilas play with the U-20 team against Alianza Petrolera?

Will Águilas Doradas play with the Sub-20?

The green team, Atlético Nacional, after drawing with Alianza Petrolera in the last game, no longer depends only on its result, against Pasto, it will have to wait for what happens between Águilas Doradas and Alianza Petrolera.

Reason for which a series of rumors that shake the atmosphere prior to the meetings have been awakened. According to fans of the purslane and publications on social networks, the Eagles would supposedly line up a U-20 team.

Given this, the coach of the Rionegro team, Lucas González, spoke about what is speculated about their last match (with no chance of going to the final). This said:

“Under no reason would I lend myself to something like this. Wherever I am, I will always do everything possible to win. Also, I love Atlético Nacional and I would love for them to qualify since we couldn’t,” said the technical director according to sports journalist Mauricio Gonzalez Arteaga.

Alexis Henríquez, Colombian soccer legend and Gonzalez’s assistant, also spoke:

“I have nothing to do with anything that is said on social networks, we have not affirmed anything on this subject, nobody has listened to us saying that,” said the former player.

The truth is that this Saturday, June 16, the closing of home runs will be heart attack. This is how you can program:

Programming last home run date Liga Betplay Dimayor

Millonarios vs. DIM Saturday, June 16, 5:15 PM, Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium (Bogotá).

America vs. Boyacá Chico, June 16, 5:15 PM, Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali).

See also  What must happen for Millonarios to be seeded in home runs

Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto, June 16, 8:00 PM, Atanasio Girardot stadium (Medellín).

Águilas Doradas vs Alianza Petrolera, June 16, 8:00 PM, Alberto Grisales stadium (Rionegro).

You may also like

Singers from both sides of the strait will...

Neustadt/Aisch | Refugees are accommodated in container village

Amendment of Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi’s request...

Harvesting coffee with sustainability

Live blog: ++ Nuclear power plant visit by...

Stability Pakistan Party? – Naibaat

They approve agrarian jurisdiction, as well as peasants...

Course of the US central bank: does the...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

The use of medicines increased among the citizens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy