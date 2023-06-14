Will Águilas play with the U-20 team against Alianza Petrolera?

Will Águilas Doradas play with the Sub-20?

The green team, Atlético Nacional, after drawing with Alianza Petrolera in the last game, no longer depends only on its result, against Pasto, it will have to wait for what happens between Águilas Doradas and Alianza Petrolera.

Reason for which a series of rumors that shake the atmosphere prior to the meetings have been awakened. According to fans of the purslane and publications on social networks, the Eagles would supposedly line up a U-20 team.

Given this, the coach of the Rionegro team, Lucas González, spoke about what is speculated about their last match (with no chance of going to the final). This said:

“Under no reason would I lend myself to something like this. Wherever I am, I will always do everything possible to win. Also, I love Atlético Nacional and I would love for them to qualify since we couldn’t,” said the technical director according to sports journalist Mauricio Gonzalez Arteaga.

Alexis Henríquez, Colombian soccer legend and Gonzalez’s assistant, also spoke:

“I have nothing to do with anything that is said on social networks, we have not affirmed anything on this subject, nobody has listened to us saying that,” said the former player.

The truth is that this Saturday, June 16, the closing of home runs will be heart attack. This is how you can program:

Programming last home run date Liga Betplay Dimayor

Millonarios vs. DIM Saturday, June 16, 5:15 PM, Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium (Bogotá).

America vs. Boyacá Chico, June 16, 5:15 PM, Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali).

Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto, June 16, 8:00 PM, Atanasio Girardot stadium (Medellín).

Águilas Doradas vs Alianza Petrolera, June 16, 8:00 PM, Alberto Grisales stadium (Rionegro).