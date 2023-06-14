Home » Derek Midelt dismantles clandestine immigration network
Derek Midelt dismantles clandestine immigration network

Derek Midelt dismantles clandestine immigration network
Mohamed Ait HusseinWednesday 14 June 2023 – 05:23

The Royal Gendarmerie in Midelt, based on accurate information, managed, on Tuesday, to arrest 4 persons suspected of involvement in organizing illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Hespress sources indicated that the interests of the Royal Gendarmerie in Midelt managed to dismantle a clandestine immigration network consisting of four people, between the ages of 30 and 40, active in the areas of Midelt, specifically in Boumia and Tunfit.

The same sources also revealed that the gendarmerie reacted quickly and effectively to the complaint of one of the victims, numbering 8 people who paid between 5 and 8 million centimeters for illegal immigration, so that those involved were arrested.

Royal Gendarmerie illegal immigration Midelt

