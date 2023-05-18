will be in the campaign of Jaime González

In the press conference held last Tuesday by Jaime González, candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Luis Calderón, former manager of Emdupar and the Valledupar Transport Terminal, reappeared publicly.

Calderón had fled from the ‘focos’ after his untimely departure from Emdupar, in January of this year. As EL PILÓN learned and was published on social networks at the time, José Zequeda, private adviser to Mayor Mello Castro, would have requested that several people, including Luis Calderón, not enter the company.

Apparently, the private advisor would have known sensitive information, so the entry of workers to the warehouse and the Emdupar plant was limited.

Four months later, Calderón arrived at Jaime González’s press conference as part of the team that will help collect the signatures that will endorse his candidacy.

Luis Calderón was close to the candidate and, therefore, several journalists commented that his presence confirmed the support of Mayor Mello Castro for Jaime’s candidacy.

EL PILÓN consulted close sources and explained that Calderón is skilled in organizing campaign logistics. “He is good at solving problems. In the last campaign of the mayor Mello Castro, he was the one who managed part of the logistics, he led the women who made the door-to-door”, a source commented to EL PILÓN.

Calderón was at Fonvisocial, as a share of Senator Didier Lobo, and later managed the Valledupar and Emdupar Transportation Terminal thanks to his closeness to Mayor Mello Castro. What role will you play in Jaime González’s campaign? EL PILÓN tried to contact him, however, there was no response.

By Deivis Caro

