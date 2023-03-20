According to forecasts, the winter sales season for the fashion sector is closing. To take stock of the period of sales is Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommerciowhose data shows an increase of 8.9% in January and 5.3% in February, both on the same period of 2022.

Specifically, in January 81% of those interviewed said they were satisfied with the growth (65%) or stability (16%) of the sell out, compared to 19% who instead signaled a decline. In February, 79% stood out divided between those who recorded a positive sign (54%) and those who confirmed the previous year’s results (25%), while 21% remained dissatisfied with the performance.

In terms of product categories, the most popular products were knitwear, down jackets, coats, jackets and dresses, followed by trousers and jeans, women’s shoes, sneakers, bags, accessories and sporting goods.

Giulio Fellonipresident of the association that brings together over 30 thousand Italian companies in the sector, underlines how the trend of the sales season reflected the estimates outlined at the beginning of the year, highlighting: “Eight out of ten shops recorded good sales performance and found consumer satisfaction, especially for deals made in proximity shops”.

He goes on to specify: “An even more encouraging figure for the country because the fashion sector, by practicing low prices with slight increases in January and February (+3.2%), has contributed significantly to containing the effects of the overall inflationary push, which it reached 10% in January and 9.2% in February”.

While reiterating its unaltered importance for the sector, Felloni also recalls the critical issues of lowered sales, which erode merchants’ margins, in a context that has by now become a Wild West. “In this regard – explains the president – ​​we are confidently awaiting the impact that the Omnibus Directive will have in Italy, in particular on the jungle of discounts (aimed at strengthening consumer protection, ndr)“.

In this regard, he concludes: “We have worked and are working alongside Confcommercio to make the law closer to the needs of our companies and to give ever greater transparency and trust to the consumer”.