Wiring was stolen from the San Roque electrical substation in Curumaní

The territorial manager Cesar de Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, Jorge Rivero Cuadro, expressed his concern and forceful rejection of the constant thefts that have been taking place at the San Roque electrical substation, jurisdiction of the municipality in Curumaní, where crime does not let up and once again several fiber optic cables were taken from the measure to 13.8 kv.

In the years 2022 and 2023, there have been 9 thefts represented in measurement cables and fiber optics, violation of the control boxes of the existing recloser, among other actions, which weakens the structures and puts at risk the provision of the service to 768 users who they inhabit the corregimientos of San Roque, Santa Isabel and San Sebastián, nourished by the aforementioned substation.

“These criminal activities cause serious damage to the community, since each piece of equipment located in the distribution system fulfills a function and, when it is removed, the quality, continuity and security of the electrical flow is automatically deteriorating, when our purpose is to provide the users a quality service, thus contributing to their well-being and quality of life”, affirmed the manager of the territorial Cesar.

The company calls on the citizens, who are the main ones affected, to join in denouncing the people who threaten the electrical infrastructure and the quality of the service they receive.

