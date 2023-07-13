Dele Alli tells his hell, abused at 6 years old.

In a heart-to-heart interview with former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville, he spoke about his difficult childhood and dealing drugs at just eight

Dele Alli’s Hell. The Everton midfielder, ex Tottenham and 37 appearances with the England national team between 2015 and 2019, he said he was victim of sexual abuse when she was six years old. In a heart-to-heart interview with the former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville, Alli, 27 years old spoke of his difficult childhood: the harassment suffered before the adoption at 12 years old, and when, at just eight years old, he was dealing drugs.

One of the brightest young talents of his generationAlli was part of 2018 World Cup semi-finalists England, reaching with the Tottenham shirt the Champions League final in 2019. After years with Spurs, due to a noticeable drop in form, he moved to Everton in February 2022 before going on loan to Besiktas last season. Alli recently spent six weeks in a rehab clinic to combat addiction to sleeping pills.

“When I came back from Türkiye, I found out I needed an operation, and I was in a bad mental state – revealed the English footballer -. I decided to enter a modern mental health rehab facility. They deal with addiction, mental health and trauma. I felt it was time for me. In situations like mine, no one can force you in, it has to be your choice or it won’t work. I ended up in a chasm that they were hurting me.”

