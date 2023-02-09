On the banks of the Magdalena River in Gamarra, south of Cesar, a member of the LGTBI community, known as ‘Guama’, was murdered. The discovery of the body was made by residents of the area who notified the Police and on Tuesday night they carried out the technical inspection of the body.

The victim was identified as José Eduardo Zayas Jiménez, 35, who was given a ‘coup de grace’.

It was also established that Zayas Jiménez had judicial notes for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics, aggravated theft and complaining of personal injuries. The motives and authors are the subject of investigation.

