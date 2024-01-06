With a march they asked for the release of two young people kidnapped in Puerto Nariño – news

Through a statement to the public, the National Protection Unit (UNP) investigates the complaint presented to the media by Luis Evelio Ascanio Naranjo, regarding an alleged armed attack on his protection scheme in events that occurred in Saravena on December 31, 2023.

According to the UNP, the former councilor has been mentioned repeatedly by Manuel Antonio Castañeda Bernal, who is detained, immersed in a process for cocaine trafficking.

The document indicates that on August 20, 2022, in Cedritos, near Pereira, a truck with 400 kilos of marijuana, driven by a cousin of Manuel Castañeda, was detained. In the caravan that protected the truck immobilized by the authorities (according to Castañeda’s version) was another vehicle belonging to the protection scheme of Luis Ascanio, who now appears denouncing an armed attack against him in which another truck was stolen from the service of the UNP.

The National Protection Unit emphasizes in the statement that such details have been provided by Castañeda to the 52nd specialized DECN Prosecutor of Popayán, Magda Briyid Anturi. Like the purchase of weapons and ammunition in INDUMIL made by Castañeda and Ascanio Naranjo, supplies that were later sent to Arauca.

Likewise, they remember that the vehicle prosecuted with drugs in Risaralda, according to Castañeda’s version, is part of a lease of the scheme processed by UNP union leader Wilson Devia.

As a victim, the UNP indicates that it has provided and learned pertinent information, emphasizing that the investigation is not proceeding as quickly as it should.

Regarding the recent case that occurred to former councilor Ascanio Naranjo in Saravena, the UNP confirmed that it is collecting information related to the robust protection measures, his very high risk matrix derived from the analyses, why he was carrying weapons, transporting family members and even a minor and He was not accompanied by the protection people assigned to his scheme.

