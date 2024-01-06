Chivas agrees with Cade Cowell to be its reinforcement in the Clausura 2024 | TUDN Liga MX

Mexican-American Forward Cade Cowell Set to Join Chivas for Clausura 2024

Exciting news for Chivas fans as it has been revealed that Mexican-American forward Cade Cowell is on the verge of leaving Major League Soccer (MLS) to join Chivas for the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.

According to TUDN reporter Erick López, an agreement has been reached between the Flock board, led by president Amaury Vergara and sports director Fernando Hierro, and Cowell for his incorporation into the team.

The only thing standing in the way of making the transfer official is the approval from his current team, the San Jose Earthquakes. However, negotiations between both clubs are reportedly well underway.

Cowell has already taken steps to accelerate the procedures, having received his Mexican passport this Thursday, meaning he would have no problem joining the Flock.

Chivas is reportedly aiming to make a double announcement by also confirming the signing of Chicharito on the same day, with both additions expected to be confirmed next week.

The 20-year-old Cowell, born in Ceres, California, is eligible for dual citizenship due to his Mexican mother. While he initially represented the United States, his brother, Chance, chose to play for Mexico.

Known for his versatility, Cowell is capable of playing as a center forward as well as a winger on both sides. He has made an impact for the SJ Earthquakes, registering 12 goals and 12 assists in 114 games.

Overall, it seems like an exciting move for both Cowell and Chivas, and fans will be eagerly anticipating his arrival for the Clausura 2024 season.