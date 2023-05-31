Home » With an emotional video, Jefferson Lerma said goodbye to Bournemouth
With an emotional video, Jefferson Lerma said goodbye to Bournemouth

The future of Jefferson Lerma would continue in the Premier League

Despite the fact that his contract ended with the English team, another club from that country would be interested in the Colombian midfielder. It is, according to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace, a first division team that wants to start being more of a protagonist, after a quite acceptable last season.

Jefferson Lerma is leaving Bournemouth as a free agent as expected. The decision is official and the club was already informed about the player’s desire. Crystal Palace is now closing the deal to sign Lerma, waiting for the final details,” Romano wrote on his Twitter account about the future of the Colombian.

