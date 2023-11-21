Home » With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, commerce is expected to become more dynamic
News

With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, commerce is expected to become more dynamic

With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, commerce is expected to become more dynamic

Colombia is just a few days away from one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year: Black Friday, which will take place this Friday, November 24. This global phenomenon, known for its offers and discounts, has gained great popularity in the country, serving as an appetizer to the Christmas shopping season. Jonathan George, an expert in ecommerce and technology, expressed that this is an important opportunity for national commerce, which is going through a period of decreasing sales and profits: “It is very important that entrepreneurs, not only from large stores, but from this whole bunch of retail businesses, especially that are done through Instagram, through independent online stores, that take advantage of this because there is a considerable increase in virtual consumption.”

Additionally, this year, Black Friday in Colombia will be accompanied by Cyber ​​Monday, which will take place on November 27, consolidating a week of intense offers and promotions that will cover a wide range of products, from technology to fashion and appliances.

George also recommended that before any online transaction is made, the links on the pages are reviewed and data such as credit card numbers or passwords are not shared through communication channels, in order to prevent cybercrimes from being committed.

