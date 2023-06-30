With ‘disarmament plan’, National Police seeks to reduce crime in Valledupar

In order to counteract crime in the neighborhoods of Valledupar, of which a large part of the citizens have been victims, lhe National Police in Cesar carried out the activity of ‘Disarmament Plan’, this Thursday morning, in the Altos de Pimienta invasion of this capital.

Said activity consisted of sensitizing and promoting the groups or persons who reside in the sector located to the northwest of the city and affect the tranquility of the inhabitants of the area and the community in general, so that they surrender their weapons. Said action was valued with the delivery of some personal implement or product from the family basket.

Several of these people arrived at the point established by the authorities, to deliver bladed weapons, shotguns, firearmspsychoactive substances, among other sharp elements and objects in order toreduce crime rates” in the zone.

“Today an activity is being carried out to raise awareness and approach the community, so that they are part of this campaign carried out by the Police, with the objective that the same community come and disarm, to reduce the crime rates that have been presented so far this year in the city, such as homicides, armed robberies and attacks on citizens”, said Lieutenant Edinson Ojeda.

This community awareness campaign had the support of private companies in the city, as well as donations from the community itself, which showed their humanitarian side in favor of the activity.

A representative of the Government Secretariat came to the place of the event to support the event carried out by this institution. “The municipal Mayor and Governor of Cesar, we are accompanying the Police in their important activity, which seeks to protect life, honor and citizen propertys”, expressed Yegenis Marín Nieto, security adviser for this sector.

The representative of the Community Action Board in the sector, Celestino Bayona, thanked the presence and work carried out by the National Police: “On behalf of the residents of Altos de Pimienta, we thank the Police for being here, to help us regulate the insecurity that occurs in this place.”.

At the same time, he took the opportunity to express the needs that the local authorities have as a community, given that according to him they are forgotten by the administration.

“The situation we are going through here is not easy, we feel forgotten by the rulers on duty,Here we do not have a potable water service, energy flow, educational institutions are very far away, Therefore, there are children who, due to lack of resources, find it difficult to attend schools.s”, indicated the community leader.

The day lasted approximately 3 hours, in which the police officers They were able to receive a total of 33 bladed or sharp weapons, 5 traumatic or blank weapons, 10 handmade, 2 shotguns250 grams of marijuana, and 130 grams of bazuco.