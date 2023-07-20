With emerging technologies they prepare schools in Cesar

The Government of Cesar considers that it is not enough for the students of public schools to have new classrooms, but that they must also be the pioneers, in the country, in training as experts in technology, for this reason an important endowment is made in this field.

This is how the government that does it best contracts the supply for the new classrooms, schools (built with the Educational Infrastructure Plan) of kits and technological infrastructure such as the arduino science kit, physics lab, education starter kit, tablet for in-situ data, electronic tool kit, arduino explore iot kit, CTC GO educational program, Arduino Braccio (for robotics) with their respective parts.

The Government of Cesar also delivers 50-inch Smart TVs, a home automation network, a digital multimeter, an electrical test board, a solar panel system, 3D printers, a camera, a Raspberry Pi development board, four type 1 desktop computers for rendering, 4 videobeams, 115 special type 2 desktop computers for assisted drawing and programming, and 1,939 type 2 laptops for general use.

The ICT advisor of the Government of Cesar, Miguel Aroca, pointed out about this endowment that: “It will allow strengthening skills in logical thinking, design and programming and interact with new technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, robotics oriented to industry and health, generation and use of renewable energies, facial and image recognition for applications in agony and home automation, among other benefits”.

This is how with this investment by the Government of Cesar, students from public educational institutions will have the possibility, in Valledupar, to train with profiles that allow them to be competitive, while still in their training process. “This knowledge allows our students to be able to contribute and provide support in the use of technologies aimed at consolidating smart cities or Smart City”, points out Aroca.

Emerging technologies or converging technologies are terms used to indicate the emergence and convergence of new technologies, respectively, with the potential to prove themselves as disruptive technologies. Emerging technologies are generally characterized as innovative technologies that provide improvements compared to more traditional ones that are already consolidated but that have not yet reached their maximum level of maturity, so they are still under development. Within these technologies we can find: IoT, AI, Big Data, Matching Learning, Advanced Image Recognition, Precision Robotics, etc.

