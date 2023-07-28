With the children of Timbiquí, Cauca, laboratories with a scientific vocation began – news

Men are very interested in sports and girls in science and medicine.

The Cauca Territorial ESAP started the scientific vocation laboratories in the municipality of Timbiquí. This institution is present in the Caucan Pacific, through the Sinfonía technical assistance strategy that, in coordination with the mayors of the coast, has been advancing a process for the benefit of children.

The work that is carried out allows to know the shared vision of Science, Technology and innovation, with the aim of having a look at the future of the territory that allows the change that the population needs, mainly, in relation to the public policy of Early Childhood. and Childhood and Adolescence -PIIAF.

“We found that boys are very interested in sports and girls in science and medicine. It is important to recognize these spaces that ESAP generates, in the company of the local government to strengthen the ecosystem of science, technology and innovation”, assured Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez, territorial leader.

For the mayoress of Timbiquí, Neyla Yadira Amú, the intention of the administration is for children to approach science in a didactic way. “We are very pleased to see that both girls and boys, especially girls, in the context of choosing a profession, opt for professions that are very close to science. We are going to continue implementing this type of workshops so that you can get the most out of it,” said the president.

For her part, Dayana Calderón, the municipality’s innovation liaison, assured that this articulation in favor of science, technology and innovation allows us to understand the professions or vocations of children with vision and not fear.