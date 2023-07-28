Home » WTA Prague Open: Czech police stop Russian tennis player arriving for tournament
Sports

WTA Prague Open: Czech police stop Russian tennis player arriving for tournament

by admin
WTA Prague Open: Czech police stop Russian tennis player arriving for tournament

The Russian player has already left the Czech Republic

An unnamed Russian player was stopped by Czech police from entering the country to compete in the WTA Prague Open.

A new government resolution has banned athletes from Russia or Belarus taking part in any events in the Czech Republic.

Several Russian and Belarusian players had been expected to compete in Prague as neutrals.

But tournament organisers have now told them not to travel.

Tournament director Miroslav Maly said: “She was the first participant to arrive to the Czech Republic with a Russian passport.

“The management of the tournament fully respect the current stance of state authorities. We do not expect any player with Russian or Belarusian citizenship to take part in the tournament in this situation.”

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said it would “continue to review the situation as we factor important considerations around these complex geopolitical issues”.

It added: “WTA rules state that all players must be allowed to compete on the WTA based solely on merit, without discrimination.”

Last week, Russia’s Vera Zvonareva was blocked from entering Poland for the Warsaw Open “for reasons of state security and public safety”.

The decisions come as a result of Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine.

See also  Coach Stavjaň pulled out Nitra (again), he does not plan to return to the Czech Republic: I am already thinking about the end

You may also like

Football: Newcomer in the 2nd division – that’s...

Lynn and Kelly Join Dodgers in Trade from...

the Italians in the race – breaking latest...

HSV gala against Schalke: “A spectacle. That’s what...

Jets set to meet with Dalvin Cook, reportedly...

Verstappen is the fastest, Leclerc gets pole position

The definitive decision with Luis Suárez

Anniversary season: HSV beats Schalke in a great...

Mouhamadou Fall wins his fourth French 100m champion...

Dodgers Acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy