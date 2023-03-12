Bologna – Projects of technological innovation and development in industrial uses and in the mobility sector ofgreen hydrogen. But also development of Renewable energy communities and collective self-consumption groupsregional energy planning strategies as well as innovative research in the field of energy technologies.

These are some of the main subject areas contained in the ‘Memorandum of understanding on issues of ecological transition’ signed between Region Emilia-Romagna ed Aeneasthe National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development.

Agreement which for the Region is consistent both with the objectives of the Pact for work and the Climate, and with the 2030 Regional Energy Plan and related three-year implementation plan 2022-2024, and provides for important repercussions on all subjects of the territory, from local authorities , to the world of the third sector and research, and to small, medium and large enterprises.

“The Agreement, the result of profitable relationships of mutual collaboration with ENEA achieved in recent years in various contexts – explains the regional councilor for economic development and green economy, Vincenzo Colla– it is certainly an important tool with which the Region can address the problems associated with greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, climate change and energy supplies. Topics on which we aim to start a collaboration to share knowledge and skills and develop projects and initiatives. It is also an important support for the challenges of the circular economy and innovative research. Because we are all committed to leading Emilia-Romagna towards development models that are sustainable from a social, environmental and economic point of view”.

“There is a consolidated and constant collaboration on the themes of Research and Innovation between Enea and the Emilia-Romagna Region. Nello – declares the president Enea, Gilberto Dialuce – specifically on the issues of sustainable development and technology transfer to businesses, on which Enea’s participation in the project is focused (among other things)Territorial Innovation Ecosystem of Emilia-Romagna‘, as well as the strategic and consolidated participation in the regional high-tech network through the industrial research laboratories set up specifically by Enea in the region. Of particular importance is also the sharing of the functional recovery project of the former tobacco factory, the Bologna Big Data Tecnopolo, where the transfer of the headquarters of the Enea Center in Bologna is planned. There are also important projects in the Brasimone Center for activities also in the health field. In the light of this very significant and consolidated collaboration, the signed agreement assumes strategic importance”.

The agreement, in summary

The agreement, which has a three-year term, on the front of the circular economy and industrial symbiosis aims, through the Enea Center of Bologna as a point of reference, to build business ecosystems with the aim of implementing the competitiveness and economic and environmental sustainability of waste materials and waste water and efficient waste management. This by spreading the best practices and technologies applicable to increase the sustainability of the plants and processes concerned.

Innovative research will also go through the enhancement of Enea Center of Brasimone, on the Bolognese Apennines, as a national and international point of reference for innovative scientific and experimental research in the field of energy technologies. The use and strengthening of the ‘Brasimone technological platform’ will make it possible to continue attracting talent, emerging companies and research and development projects of the innovation ecosystems of Emilia-Romagna also in collaboration with the other research infrastructures present in the area .

Gianni Boselli