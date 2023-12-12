With this document you will not be able to transit through Mexico: warning to migrants

Headline: Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees Warns Migrants of Scams and Requirements

According to international press reports, there are currently around 22,000 migrants in United States Border Patrol facilities, with Border Patrol processing centers along the border with Mexico at 97% of their capacity. In the midst of this new migratory wave, the COMAR (Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees) has issued an alert for migrants seeking refuge in Mexico, warning them of scams and the fundamental requirements for applying for refugee status.

The alert, posted on Twitter by COMAR, clarifies that the commission does not issue immigration regularization documents, transit documents, or safe passage documents. This means that the certificate issued by COMAR does not guarantee regular status or the ability to move freely through Mexico. Additionally, COMAR only receives and analyzes requests from individuals whose life or safety is in danger in their country of origin and have decided to settle in Mexico.

It is important to note that the COMAR Proof of Processing is only valid in the federal entity where the procedure was initiated. However, for migrants who have arrived in Mexico and have no way to immigrate to the United States, there is an option to apply for refugee status. If approved, they can access formal employment in Mexico.

The process for applying for refugee status in Mexico requires submitting a written request within the first 30 days of arrival, meeting legal requirements, and undergoing an eligibility interview. A positive resolution means recognition as a refugee in Mexico, while a negative resolution allows for a review of the case.

Migrants are urged to be aware of these requirements and the potential for scams when seeking assistance from the COMAR and to understand the process for applying for refugee status in Mexico.

